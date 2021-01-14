Podcast: UNI and ISU sweep, previewing Nebraska vs. Iowa and more Iowa wrestling talk

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs talk all things wrestling on the Pinning Combination.

On this week’s show:

• What stood out as Iowa State and Northern Iowa each earned a pair of dual wins.

• Previewing Iowa’s season-opening dual Friday against Nebraska.

• A Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational with eight ranked teams and around 60 ranked wrestlers did not disappoint. Plus a look around the state at last weekend’s results.

• What the IHSAA state wrestling schedule and format could look like this year (no changes have been determined yet).

• Weekend preview, including the J-Hawk Invite at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

• Plus, answering fans’ questions and the “You Make The Call” segment.