Wrestling is back and so is the Pinning Combination podcast

Spencer Lee of the Iowa Hawkeyes keeps loose with his head coach Tom Brands prior to his match during the Big Ten Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center on March 7, 2020 in Piscataway, N.J. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Wrestling is back and so is the Pinning Combination! Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

On this week’s show:

• Iowa State’s win over Wartburg and what to look for from the Cyclones this season

• Expectations for Iowa, including continued dominance from Spencer Lee

• How UNI’s new-look lineup stacks up

• Teams to watch at the Iowa high school level

• Plus, answering fans’ questions and the return of the “You Make The Call” segment

