Pinning Combination: Iowa pauses, UNI-ISU preview, high school districts and more

Less than a month after the start of a delayed season, the Iowa wrestling team is sidelined again. The top-ranked Hawkeyes wrestled Purdue and Ohio State on Sunday, then were shut down due to COVID-19 precautions the next day. The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs discuss Iowa’s situation on this week’s episode of the Pinning Combination.

Also on this week’s show:

• Iowa State and Northern Iowa are still wrestling and will meet this Sunday in Ames, along with Arizona State.

• American Rivers Conference competition continues, but the NCAA Division III Championships have been canceled, leaving wrestlers and coaches heartbroken for the second straight year.

• Recapping Saturday’s Class 1A and 2A sectional tournaments and Tuesday’s regional duals

• Previewing Saturday’s Iowa high school district tournaments

• The IHSAA’s decision to keep restrictions in place at state despite Gov. Kim Reynolds removing statewide mandates.

• Our weekly “You Make The Call” segment

