Pinning Combination: Big Ten and Big 12 previews, what to expect at NWCA D-III tournament

The NCAA canceled the Division III Wrestling Championships for the second year in a row, but the National Wrestling Coaches Association put together a tournament of its own.

Dick Simmons joins the Pinning Combination this week to discuss how it came together and what to expect at Xtream Arena in Coralville from March 12-13.

Then, The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs preview this weekend’s Big Ten and Big 12 tournaments.

Which No. 1 seeds are on upset alert? What should we expect from Iowa after a COVID-19 pause? Which Hawkeyes are capable of finishing higher than their seeds? All that and more is discussed on this week’s show.

Subscribe on YouTube or Facebook to watch the Pinning Combination each week.