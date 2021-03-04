The Gazette Podcasts Pinning Combination Podcast

Pinning Combination: Big Ten and Big 12 previews, what to expect at NWCA D-III tournament

The NCAA canceled the Division III Wrestling Championships for the second year in a row, but the National Wrestling Coaches Association put together a tournament of its own.

Dick Simmons joins the Pinning Combination this week to discuss how it came together and what to expect at Xtream Arena in Coralville from March 12-13.

Then, The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs preview this weekend’s Big Ten and Big 12 tournaments.

Which No. 1 seeds are on upset alert? What should we expect from Iowa after a COVID-19 pause? Which Hawkeyes are capable of finishing higher than their seeds? All that and more is discussed on this week’s show.

