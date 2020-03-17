Podcast: Reacting to the cancellation of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

A week ago at this time, we were planning to discuss Iowa’s path to its first national title since 2010, how far qualifiers from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa could go in the NCAA Championships and what to watch as Cedar Rapids geared up to host the NCAA Division III Championships.

Of course, things changed in a hurry.

All NCAA winter and spring championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning wrestlers were denied a chance to accomplish the goals they had been working to accomplish all season.

On the latest episode of the Pinning Combination, The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs discuss their reactions to that news, the big takeaways and what it means for the future of the sport and Iowa’s programs.