It’s conference tournament week in NCAA Division I wrestling and we have in-depth previews of the Big Ten and Big 12 on this week’s Pinning Combination. K.J. Pilcher, Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs break down seeds for Iowa, Iowa State and UNI and the team races in each conference.

The final segment looks back at the weekend’s NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional in Dubuque, with a discussion about the qualifying format in D-III and what needs to change.

Subscribe and watch on YouTube and Facebook.