Dissecting UNI's loss to Loyola and NCAA at-large chances: On UNI Podcast

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and myself begin episode 48 analyzing UNI’s overtime loss at Loyola-Chicago Saturday night. Our discussion includes offensive mishaps and the impact, if any, of extended minutes for the starters.

We wonder how much of an effect, if any, a protective facemask might have on AJ Green as he heals a broken nose.

We circle back on the Panthers’ rotations and look ahead to Thursday night’s game at Indiana State, and cap the podcast analyzing NCAA Tournament at-large chances and what remains on UNI’s schedule.

