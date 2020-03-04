Podcast: What lies ahead for UNI basketball at Arch Madness

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier joins once again and we begin the podcast recapping Northern Iowa’s 70-43 win at Drake Saturday in its regular season finale.

We discuss Austin Phyfe’s impressive rebounding statistics, Isaiah Brown’s current hot streak and another big game off the bench from freshman Noah Carter.

We look at some recent shooting struggles from AJ Green and Trae Berhow and discuss the Missouri Valley Conference’s awards.

We cap the podcast previewing what lies ahead for the top-seeded Panthers at this weekend’s MVC Tournament in St. Louis.