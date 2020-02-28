On UNI Podcast

Podcast: UNI clinches at least a share of Valley title, closes regular season at Drake

Cole Bair, correspondent
Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson. (The Gazette)
Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and I begin episode 49 of the On UNI Podcast recapping Northern Iowa’s 84-64 win over Evansville that clinched the Panthers (24-5, 13-4) at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.

We analyze Noah Carter’s play as a small ball 5-man and look at some of the MVC Tournament scenarios that are still possible.

We cap the podcast previewing UNI’s regular season finale set for Saturday night at Drake (18-12, 8-9).

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

