What would be success in the most-interesting week of the Iowa men's basketball regular season?

At No. 3 Michigan. At No. 4 Ohio State. In the most-interesting week of the Iowa men’s basketball regular season, what would be success for the Hawkeyes? The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford discuss on the latest On Iowa Podcast.

Also this week:

• How did Michigan go from picked seventh in the Big Ten to running away with the conference title and in the national-title conversation?

• How real is Iowa’s defensive improvement?

• The Luka Garza-Ayo Dosumnu Player of the Year debate playing out among Iowa and Illinois fans

• A look at Iowa’s place in the Big Ten: How high and how low the Hawkeyes could finish

