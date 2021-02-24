The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

What would be success in the most-interesting week of the Iowa men's basketball regular season?

The Gazette
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon

At No. 3 Michigan. At No. 4 Ohio State. In the most-interesting week of the Iowa men’s basketball regular season, what would be success for the Hawkeyes? The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford discuss on the latest On Iowa Podcast.

Also this week:

• How did Michigan go from picked seventh in the Big Ten to running away with the conference title and in the national-title conversation?

• How real is Iowa’s defensive improvement?

• The Luka Garza-Ayo Dosumnu Player of the Year debate playing out among Iowa and Illinois fans

• A look at Iowa’s place in the Big Ten: How high and how low the Hawkeyes could finish

You can listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotify or Soundcloud or watch on YouTube or Facebook.

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette Cooking Series

It's time to get cooking with Kids Gazette! Join us for easy to follow recipes and a fun celebration of national agriculture month.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa City Home Show February 22 - 28!

The 2021 Home Show is online for one week!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Wedding Experience - The Guide

The Guide has arrived! Check out the amazing images, stories and tips with a chance to win prizes throughout 2021.

Learn More
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

Joe Wieskamp's award-winning week helps Iowa men's basketball get back to winning

Is Iowa men's basketball in danger of having just another season?

Big week for Iowa men's basketball starts with a close win and a quick turnaround

What we learned from Iowa's loss to Indiana with marquee game at Illinois looming

 

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa's election changes, Grassley's primary opponent, and first-in-the-nation status

Joe Wieskamp's award-winning week helps Iowa men's basketball get back to winning

On Iowa Politics Podcast: COVID

Pinning Combination: Iowa pauses, UNI-ISU preview, high school districts and more

Is Iowa men's basketball in danger of having just another season?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Banning 1619 Project 'threat to public education,' teacher says

University of Iowa argues to dismiss former football player lawsuit

Autopsy: Death outside Iowa State sorority house caused by alcohol, hypothermia

Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with Rodeway Inn homicide dies

$64 million phased development to bring housing, commercial space to southwest Cedar Rapids

Trending