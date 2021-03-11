The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

Previewing Iowa's Big Ten men's basketball tournament, and a discussion about retired numbers

The Gazette
Minnesota and Northwestern play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tourn
Minnesota and Northwestern play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The last time Iowa was a top-four seed in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament was 2006. That was also the last time the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament. Ahead of their conference tournament quarterfinal game Friday night, The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford discuss the Hawkeyes’ March prospects in Indianapolis on the On Iowa Podcast.

How far will Iowa go this week? How much does it matter?

Then, a discussion about retired numbers.

Iowa announced after Sunday’s regular-season finale that Luka Garza’s No. 55 would be retired. That was an obvious choice. But a tweet from Devyn Marble in which he said he’ll “never watch another Iowa game in my life with the amount of disrespect that school has shown me and my family” reminded fans that Roy Marble’s No. 23 is not retired. an apology, Gary Barta said that will remain the case. What does this story say about Iowa athletics, and what is the solution (if there is one)?

You can watch the show on YouTubeFacebook or Twitter, or listen to the podcast version via Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher or Spotify.

On Iowa Podcast icon
