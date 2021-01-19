The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

Podcast: Where does Iowa fit among Big Ten men's basketball title contenders?

The Gazette
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55), Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) go after a rebound in the second half at an Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Iowa won the game, 68-62. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa has responded from an overtime loss at Minnesota on Christmas Night with a five-game winning streak. Now 6-1 in the Big Ten and tied with Michigan for the conference lead, where do the Hawkeyes rank among Big Ten title contenders like the Wolverines, Illinois and Wisconsin?

The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford break it down on this episode of the On Iowa Podcast, plus preview Thursday’s game against Indiana and survey the ever-changing scheduling landscape brought on by COVID-19 pauses and postponements.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify or Soundcloud.

