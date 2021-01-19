Podcast: Where does Iowa fit among Big Ten men's basketball title contenders?

Iowa has responded from an overtime loss at Minnesota on Christmas Night with a five-game winning streak. Now 6-1 in the Big Ten and tied with Michigan for the conference lead, where do the Hawkeyes rank among Big Ten title contenders like the Wolverines, Illinois and Wisconsin?

The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford break it down on this episode of the On Iowa Podcast, plus preview Thursday’s game against Indiana and survey the ever-changing scheduling landscape brought on by COVID-19 pauses and postponements.

