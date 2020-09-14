The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

Marc Morehouse
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) makes a catch in the end zone while under coverage buy Minnesota Go
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) makes a catch in the end zone while under coverage buy Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coney Durr (16) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

At least Big Ten leaders are talking about the possibility of playing football this fall.

That’s something.

Can it happen? The league soon will tell us when it might happen. The Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is meeting on the topic. This is all a “might.” America still is gripped by COVID-19. There are no guarantees. The league could very well vote to play and the pandemic could have other ideas.

So, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and I talked about return to play and some of the issues that might spring from that. There will have to be a lengthy FAQ that comes along with this, but, as with making plans during a pandemic, the FAQ might carry relevance as long as a mayfly lives (24 hours, for those of you who didn’t grow up in a river town).

We discuss Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s reputation within the league. Is the first-year commissioner on solid footing? Should he be?

How long does the preseason have to be? See? It’s FAQ-o-Rama around here.

Thank you for the Twitter participation on a short notice.

Our next podcast will come after the Big Ten decides what it decides. Fingers crossed for a smart, sensible, safe return. I don’t want to cling to Coastal Carolina and Kansas ever again. So, maybe Wednesday or Thursday.

Thanks for listening!

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify or Soundcloud.

 

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
Derecho Relief Business Marketing Grant

Assisting locally owned businesses impacted by the storm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

On Iowa Podcast: The Big Ten's decision to cancel fall football and ensuing pushback

On Iowa Podcast: The external review, the new schedule and a few predictions

On Iowa Podcast: Is the golden age of college sports over?

 

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Politics Podcast: 1st District throw down, chaos theory, football politics, and never forget

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Let the campaign begin, coronavirus skepticism; and the rural-urban divide

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Swan song for the caucuses, back-to-school, absentee battle, and derecho response.

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Voting rights, polls, and more polls

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Decision time for Biden, postpone the election, and back to school

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Financial decision led to Cedar Rapids First Ave. McDonald's closing

Judge again sides with GOP, ruling prefilled Johnson County absentee ballot request forms not allowed

Terry Branstad to step down next month as U.S. ambassador to China

Iowa public universities cancel spring break

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

Trending