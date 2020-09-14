On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

At least Big Ten leaders are talking about the possibility of playing football this fall.

That’s something.

Can it happen? The league soon will tell us when it might happen. The Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is meeting on the topic. This is all a “might.” America still is gripped by COVID-19. There are no guarantees. The league could very well vote to play and the pandemic could have other ideas.

So, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and I talked about return to play and some of the issues that might spring from that. There will have to be a lengthy FAQ that comes along with this, but, as with making plans during a pandemic, the FAQ might carry relevance as long as a mayfly lives (24 hours, for those of you who didn’t grow up in a river town).

We discuss Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s reputation within the league. Is the first-year commissioner on solid footing? Should he be?

How long does the preseason have to be? See? It’s FAQ-o-Rama around here.

Thank you for the Twitter participation on a short notice.

Our next podcast will come after the Big Ten decides what it decides. Fingers crossed for a smart, sensible, safe return. I don’t want to cling to Coastal Carolina and Kansas ever again. So, maybe Wednesday or Thursday.

Thanks for listening!

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or Soundcloud.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com