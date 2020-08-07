On Iowa Podcast: The external review, the new schedule and a few predictions

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman sat down with Kirk Ferentz and had a one-on-one interview after his July 30 news conference on the review of his program for racial disparities and mistreatment of players.

This is called “pole position,” and the On Iowa Podcast soaked in it. This discussion is the first part of the podcast. Obviously, it’s an ongoing situation. The conclusion is that there really is no conclusion. This is going to have to be an ongoing period of self-reflection for everyone who cares about Iowa football.

The Big Ten released its 2020 football schedule this week. We’re at 50/50 on if the season begins Sept. 5. There will be a season. Too many people are committed to it. What kind of season? Well, the opt-outs are coming in heavy for the Big Ten.

During our podcast, news broke that former Iowa City West prep Oliver Martin is in the transfer portal. Everyone, try to be cool here. Martin just happened to transfer into the best Iowa wide receiving corps since the Hayden Fry days or maybe ever. (We think very highly of the Hawkeyes’ wide receivers. The top four is … this is a better overall receiving corps than when Iowa had Tim Dwight.)

It’s a longie (about two hours). Thanks for listening!

