The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Signing off

Marc Morehouse
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon
On Iowa Podcast co-hosts Marc Morehouse and Scott Dochterman with The AFCA Coaches' Trophy in 2016. (The Gazette)
On Iowa Podcast co-hosts Marc Morehouse and Scott Dochterman with The AFCA Coaches’ Trophy in 2016. (The Gazette)

The reminder for the podcast keeps popping up like every five minutes, so let’s work around this one last thing.

I’m leaving The Gazette. It’s been 24 years, nearly 22 covering Iowa football. That’s a long damn time in the same circle against the same opponent. There can’t be too many other beat writers who’ve been on the griddle this long. If there are, what in the hell are you doing? You traded your heart for a phone.

Thanks to everyone who’s been along for the ride. That’s lame, I know, but we’re not going to be dramatic here.

The On Iowa Podcast was sort of the ultimate “Odd Couple” thing. Scott Dochterman kept the records. I tagged along, learned a lot and had a lot of fun. I don’t expect I’ll be part of anything like it again unless I pull something fabulously entertaining out of my ass. I do plan to learn the electric guitar. The On Iowa pod worked because it was “hyper-Iowa.” There was nothing else, really. We didn’t do guests. We did the Hawkeyes. You didn’t get the “drive by,” you got a meal and a dessert and maybe a funny hat or an action figure. Scott is the smartest dude on the beat. I felt good in his company, during the podcast and out in stadiums. I was the “Oscar,” the Walter Matthau to Scott’s “Felix,” the Jack Lemmon. But it wasn’t always that way. This might not make sense, but I’ll try: Where I was weak, Scott was strong and vice versa. That made for some really great content.

10 years and 2 ½ months worth, to be exact.

Yes, I’m referencing a movie from 1968. I’m no longer updating my references. I don’t have to.

We downsized and I moved to the woods across the river. That’s something that’s been in the mail for me since May and a big driving force behind this. Something something pandemic. Also, at some point, you have to stop bitching to your poor wife about your job. She’s not your damn psychologist.

I’m trading back for my heart. Face me to the shore. I’m swimming to the good latitudes.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: This is the year for a Cy-Hawk bowl game

On Iowa Podcast: Big Ten football is coming back

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

 

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa legislature races; Supreme Court hearings, and election-related lawsuits

Iowa high school football podcast: First-round playoff preview

Iowa high school football podcast: Previewing an early final week of the regular season

On Iowa Politics Podcast: our positive president and a glut of debates

On Iowa Politics Podcast: the "will you shut up, man" edition

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Economic Development Authority approves up to $2.6 million in tax credits for brownfield, grayfield developments in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids teachers say coronavirus driving 60-hour weeks

Iowa City photographer adapts during pandemic, raises money for homeless

Cedar Rapids estimates derecho recovery will cost at least $60 million

To honor the trees lost in the derecho, Prairiewoods is holding a memorial service

Trending