The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

Marc Morehouse
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon
Purdue's Brandon Loschiavo competes in the 1-meter diving competition at the 2019 Big Ten Conference Men's Swimming & Di
Purdue's Brandon Loschiavo competes in the 1-meter diving competition at the 2019 Big Ten Conference Men's Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Maybe the Big Ten made the right decision. Maybe. Maybe the three remaining Power 5 conferences will be forced to push their fall season into January and beyond, like the Big Ten and Pac-12 have.

So many maybes. Still, what happened in the Big Ten on Aug. 11 was a tremendous show of power by the league’s presidents/chancellors. Reports mention Big Ten athletics directors being aligned in their desire to play and/or allow the mechanisms built into the schedule, that was released just six days before the league pulled the plug on fall 2020, to do their job, which was to buy time to see if the coronavirus could be managed among Big Ten football programs.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren did what the presidents/bosses told him to do. It was a very unpopular decision. Now, fast forward a bit. It’s 2021. The Big Ten wants to show you its best stuff after taking fall 2020 off. If the ADs were cut out of this decision by the presidents and Warren, how do they work together going forward? Can they align? Can they trust each other?

A group of Nebraska football players submitted a lawsuit Wednesday. The Big Ten responded Thursday with, basically, “talk to the hand.”

This abrupt decision and how it went down will have long-ranging effects. We get to a lot of it in today’s podcast.

We talk about the four sports Iowa cut this week — men’s and women’s swimming, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics. A university like Iowa should have swimming. It doesn’t anymore.

This week, we talk a lot about the grim headlines. Next week, let’s shoot for something better than “grim.”

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
Wedding Expo's Wedding Week 2020

A free virtual expo offering Vendor Listings, Expert Tips, Trends and Prizes!

Take Me There
Gazette Marketing
Derecho Relief Business Marketing Grant

Assisting locally owned businesses impacted by the storm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: The Big Ten's decision to cancel fall football and ensuing pushback

On Iowa Podcast: The external review, the new schedule and a few predictions

On Iowa Podcast: Is the golden age of college sports over?

Jay Niemann on Iowa's defensive line, recruiting, his sons' success and more

 

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Swan song for the caucuses, back-to-school, absentee battle, and derecho response.

On Iowa Podcast: The Big Ten's decision to cancel fall football and ensuing pushback

On Iowa Podcast: The external review, the new schedule and a few predictions

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Voting rights, polls, and more polls

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties, including Johnson and Linn, as COVID-19 cases surge

Clear Creek Amana High School goes online after students test positive for coronavirus

Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site

Cedar Rapids schools to start Sept. 21, with middle, high school online

University of Iowa hospitals CEO on surge in cases: 'This is very very alarming'

Trending