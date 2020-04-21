On Iowa Podcast: NFL Draft preview, what the college football season might look like

OK, here’s a list of some of what we covered on the latest On Iowa Podcast.

We went over some college football winners and losers during COVID-19. Listen to what some coaches are saying. (No, we didn’t even get to Mike Leach.) I’m not sure this is a great time to be provocative, but you have to be you. That’s one thing college football coaches totally grasp.

We get a little into the money. The money is the reason why there has to be a college football season. At some time, at some point.

We go over some comeback scenarios. Can college football set a target date? A tentative one, of course.

This was the heavy draft podcast. Five Hawkeyes likely will hear their names at some point during the NFL draft, which begins Thursday.

A.J. Epenesa will be picked by a team that won’t ask him to do things he can’t do.

Will Tristan Wirfs be the first OT off the board? We think so.

Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone might fit in zone coverage schemes, but they also might fit anywhere.

Nate Stanley needs the right organization and right role to start. It’ll be interesting to see if the QB mechanics class did anything for him.

We finished with about a half hour of your Twitter questions.

Once again, thanks so much for listening and participating. Fingers crossed on a season. Be smart, be safe, we’ll get there.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud.