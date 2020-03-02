The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

Podcast: Where Iowa football prospects stand after NFL combine

Marc Morehouse
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28,
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Yes, Scott Dochterman and I were two of the three Iowa journalists (QC TV dude Adam Rossow was there, too) at the NFL combine.

So, guess what this #oniowapod is about.

This is a little bit of what happened to and for the five Hawkeyes at the combine and then where WE THINK they might stand with results on the board. The CAPS are for emphasis. So many opinions on the draft are binary. You have to be smart enough to know there are degrees. So, I think Scott and I are fairly cautious on our opinions.

That said, Tristan Wirfs was going to do that and we knew it. HAHA! Yeah, we knew that was going to happen. So did most of you guys.

A.J. Epenesa isn’t going to be paid for running 40s. He never was. Now, Geno Stone will be paid to run 40s and he’ll have some ground to make up. Michael Ojemudia will put his engineering degree to work in, maybe 2027. He had a good weekend.

The combine is a baseline read. Scott’s analogy about the optometrist flipping through lens 1 and lens 2 and asking you which one is better was perfect.

Should Iowa be getting into deeper mechanics convos with its QBs? Good question and one that’s likely to come up this spring. We talked that, too, and took some Twitter questions.

We might take some time off with spring football, but there’s always a chance that there will be something interesting to podcast about between now and when spring football starts March 25ish.

Once again and always, thanks for listening.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

