On Iowa Podcast: How the coronavirus pandemic affects Iowa athletics, college football

This podcast once was recorded on I-88 with a digital recorder after Big Ten media days.

Scott Dochterman was driving 80 mph and breaking down something we learned in Chicago. I nervously watched and tried to say something stuff without a sense of foreboding.

And now the podcast has been done on a website that allowed us to communicate from North Liberty to Fairfax.

We talk about how the quarantine, but not a ton. Yes, it’s affected our lives. I have a couple kids unemployed. I’m glad they’re able to stay safe, even if my son and I are starting to get mad at nothing.

We talk subjects we’re writing about, the elephant in the room (if there is a college football season, what might it look like?) and the concept of lost time.

Listen for our Twitter friend Tanner’s tweets on Iowa wrestling.

We’re going to try to do this once a week. Thanks for listening. Be safe and smart and, hopefully, we’ll see each other sooner rather than later.

