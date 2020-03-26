The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: How the coronavirus pandemic affects Iowa athletics, college football

Marc Morehouse
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni in a 125-pound match during a dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa’s Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni in a 125-pound match during a dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

This podcast once was recorded on I-88 with a digital recorder after Big Ten media days.

Scott Dochterman was driving 80 mph and breaking down something we learned in Chicago. I nervously watched and tried to say something stuff without a sense of foreboding.

And now the podcast has been done on a website that allowed us to communicate from North Liberty to Fairfax.

We talk about how the quarantine, but not a ton. Yes, it’s affected our lives. I have a couple kids unemployed. I’m glad they’re able to stay safe, even if my son and I are starting to get mad at nothing.

We talk subjects we’re writing about, the elephant in the room (if there is a college football season, what might it look like?) and the concept of lost time.

Listen for our Twitter friend Tanner’s tweets on Iowa wrestling.

We’re going to try to do this once a week. Thanks for listening. Be safe and smart and, hopefully, we’ll see each other sooner rather than later.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud.

Trending