On Iowa Podcast: COVID-19's impact on sports, the Big Ten and much more

The sporting world changed dramatically overnight and now by the minute.

Scott Dochterman and I walked through some real-time news updates courtesy of The Athletic’s Slack channel. There’s no sports ticker that’s going to keep up with the news of cancellations and postponements with the rise of the COVID-19 virus. That’s usually where I would’ve written “in the wake of.” A wake is the commotion that trails after something large moves through. This might still be coming. I don’t know if we’re in the wake or not. I’d love to know if the worst is here or if it’s coming or if it’s already gone.

I can’t know that. We can’t know that. And so the games can’t go on.

The Big Ten canceled its men’s basketball tournament before we did the #oniowapod. The Big 12 canceled during.

We talked about the news of the day. We talked about what might happen, but not with much conviction. We don’t know. You don’t know. They don’t know.

That’s not all we talked about. You guys came through with some excellent questions via Twitter. As always, thanks for the participation.

I hope we give a mix of perspective and a little bit of a sanctuary. For example, I kick Rutgers out of the Big Ten in this pod. Scott thought that was harsh. Then, we got into what could happen with the Pac-12 and how Bob Bowlsby, the Iowa AD when 9/11 went down, has transformed the Big 12 into a buyer and not a seller in the world of big conferences.

We’re taking next week off, but will return the following week, when Iowa football spring practice is supposed to start. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m good with caution being the No. 1 directive.

