The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: COVID-19's impact on sports, the Big Ten and much more

Marc Morehouse
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon
A statement from the Big Ten Conference is shown on a screen after the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers
A statement from the Big Ten Conference is shown on a screen after the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Athletic conferences around the country canceled tournaments in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The sporting world changed dramatically overnight and now by the minute.

Scott Dochterman and I walked through some real-time news updates courtesy of The Athletic’s Slack channel. There’s no sports ticker that’s going to keep up with the news of cancellations and postponements with the rise of the COVID-19 virus. That’s usually where I would’ve written “in the wake of.” A wake is the commotion that trails after something large moves through. This might still be coming. I don’t know if we’re in the wake or not. I’d love to know if the worst is here or if it’s coming or if it’s already gone.

I can’t know that. We can’t know that. And so the games can’t go on.

The Big Ten canceled its men’s basketball tournament before we did the #oniowapod. The Big 12 canceled during.

We talked about the news of the day. We talked about what might happen, but not with much conviction. We don’t know. You don’t know. They don’t know.

That’s not all we talked about. You guys came through with some excellent questions via Twitter. As always, thanks for the participation.

I hope we give a mix of perspective and a little bit of a sanctuary. For example, I kick Rutgers out of the Big Ten in this pod. Scott thought that was harsh. Then, we got into what could happen with the Pac-12 and how Bob Bowlsby, the Iowa AD when 9/11 went down, has transformed the Big 12 into a buyer and not a seller in the world of big conferences.

We’re taking next week off, but will return the following week, when Iowa football spring practice is supposed to start. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m good with caution being the No. 1 directive.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Golf Deals from Hunters Ridge

$50 for two rounds of Dew Sweeper Golf, or $70 for two rounds of Regular Golf - Golf cart included!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

Podcast: Where Iowa football prospects stand after NFL combine

On Iowa Podcast: NFL Combine preview, Kevin Warren's visit, Minnesota's 'Who hates Iowa?' chant

On Iowa Podcast: Lots of Q&A, plus Michigan State's Mel Tucker hire, transfer portal D-linemen

Mark Dantonio's retirement, Iowa's 2020 recruiting class: On Iowa Podcast

 

Related Articles

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Podcast: COVID-19's impact on sports, the Big Ten and much more

Podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships

Podcast: What lies ahead for UNI basketball at Arch Madness

Pinning Combination: Previewing the 2020 Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling tournaments

Podcast: Where Iowa football prospects stand after NFL combine

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus has Iowa K-12 school districts preparing for the worst - closure

Five more cases of coronavirus in Iowa

Regents to consider new 'emergency authorization' power for its president

Iowa's public universities to move quickly toward virtual instruction amid COVID-19 fears

COVID-19 updates for March 10: Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Iowa

Trending