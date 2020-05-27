On Iowa Podcast

Brian Ferentz on Iowa football recruiting, running scheme, development of receivers, NIL rules and more

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz touches the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue as the team arrives befo
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz touches the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue as the team arrives before a game against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

You work, you prepare. And then the Zoom glitches and … now what?

We had a couple of glitches, but Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz hung with us.

I think it’s fair to say we all love college football. We all love that kids are trying to do this and make it beautiful and meaningful. And I think Brian articulated that wonderfully.

We go a lot of places. That’s all I’m going to say. Listen to this one. You’ll enjoy it. Loved having Brian on. Glad I did my homework.

Scott and I hung around a little longer and answered a few Twitter questions.

I tried to stir the Gopher thing, you guys.

We’ll be back in two weeks.

Seriously, small tease, but big podcast.

