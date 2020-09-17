The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Big Ten football is coming back

Marc Morehouse
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon
Iowa Hawkeyes players break from a huddle during warm-ups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday,
Iowa Hawkeyes players break from a huddle during warm-ups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

The Big Ten football spigot has been turned on. Let’s rephrase, the Big Ten football spigot has been allowed to trickle during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, the Big Ten said yes to football on Wednesday. There was much rejoicing. A 5 percent positive test rate is the hurdle for teams. That’s going to be a difficult task, but now the Big Ten programs have a chance to show they can make the right choices.

All anyone ever asked for was a chance. If it doesn’t get off the ground, well, they tried.

Football is back. Rejoice. Cross your fingers. And, in the words of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, “Stay positive, test negative.”

We talked today about what TV might look like this time around. We tried to guess at how much TV money schools could see and wondered if that could repair some of the damage (four sports were eliminated in Iowa City) the Big Ten’s Aug. 11 stoppage of football has brought.

Scott put the over/under on Iowa games played outside of Saturday at two. Two Fridays, including Black Friday. Ah, Black Friday. Let’s keep that vision … for now.

We thought this was a good time to reacquaint ourselves with an Iowa football team that did not have a spring practice and hasn’t worn full gear since a Dec. 27 beatdown of USC in the Holiday Bowl.

We answered your Twitter questions. Australian punter Tory Taylor is in the house.

Iowa has its punter. Football can happen now.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
Derecho Relief Business Marketing Grant

Assisting locally owned businesses impacted by the storm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

On Iowa Podcast: The Big Ten's decision to cancel fall football and ensuing pushback

On Iowa Podcast: The external review, the new schedule and a few predictions

 

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Podcast: Big Ten football is coming back

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

On Iowa Politics Podcast: 1st District throw down, chaos theory, football politics, and never forget

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Let the campaign begin, coronavirus skepticism; and the rural-urban divide

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon Technologies plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs

Collins Aerospace receives $103 million contract from U.S. Army

Half of Iowa state park beaches had swim warnings in 2020

Virtual job fair offers connections during COVID-19: 3-6 p.m. Thursday

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens next to Boston's

Trending