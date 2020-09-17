On Iowa Podcast: Big Ten football is coming back

The Big Ten football spigot has been turned on. Let’s rephrase, the Big Ten football spigot has been allowed to trickle during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, the Big Ten said yes to football on Wednesday. There was much rejoicing. A 5 percent positive test rate is the hurdle for teams. That’s going to be a difficult task, but now the Big Ten programs have a chance to show they can make the right choices.

All anyone ever asked for was a chance. If it doesn’t get off the ground, well, they tried.

Football is back. Rejoice. Cross your fingers. And, in the words of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, “Stay positive, test negative.”

We talked today about what TV might look like this time around. We tried to guess at how much TV money schools could see and wondered if that could repair some of the damage (four sports were eliminated in Iowa City) the Big Ten’s Aug. 11 stoppage of football has brought.

Scott put the over/under on Iowa games played outside of Saturday at two. Two Fridays, including Black Friday. Ah, Black Friday. Let’s keep that vision … for now.

We thought this was a good time to reacquaint ourselves with an Iowa football team that did not have a spring practice and hasn’t worn full gear since a Dec. 27 beatdown of USC in the Holiday Bowl.

We answered your Twitter questions. Australian punter Tory Taylor is in the house.

Iowa has its punter. Football can happen now.

