Mark Dantonio's retirement, Iowa's 2020 recruiting class: On Iowa Podcast

Don't panic after Iowa basketball's loss to Purdue

I have a lot of fun talking about Big Ten football. Scott does, too.

Why?

It’s a nice break from always doing Hawkeye stuff. Plus, like West Virginia, the Big Ten is a wild and wonderful place with storylines galore. This is a long way of saying I think we’re probably going to do a Big Ten segment at some point. It’s good to know what’s going on out there.

This is me explaining why I started the podcast with Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio’s retirement.

Iowa fans have a special hatred (yes, I’m going with hatred) for Dantonio’s Michigan State. There’s a history. Scott talked about fielding questions from Michigan State media members on why Iowa fans hate Dantonio so much.

We go over why you hate Dantonio so much. At the end, we were both nodding. The hatred is totally fair. It’s all about POV.

Of course, we got into the Hawkeyes’ recruiting. We do some best and brightest and sleeper and super sleeper. We hit on some hoops. When Iowa had its helmet ripped off at Arizona State in 2004, strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle stuck a toilet in the weight room by Monday morning. Flush was the message. Hoops has to do that. Freak out if the Nebraska game goes south. Freak out then, but also remember there’s still a couple months of season.

Easy on the “fade” word, but, obviously, it’s still in play.

Good convos about Coy Cronk, how the D-line will need to look and the work that needs to be done.

Near the end of the pod, we took a question that stumped me. It was about picking the top three assistants during the KF era. Scott threw in this “snake draft” thingie and I think I won the Iowa caucus.

