Joe Wieskamp's award-winning week helps Iowa men's basketball get back to winning

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp shoots against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansi
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp shoots against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Iowa men’s basketball team needed a sweep last week against Rutgers and Michigan State for practical and psychological reasons and got one. The Gazette’s Nathan Ford and Mike Hlas break down the “season-saving” week that was on this edition of the On Iowa Podcast.

Also this week:

Joe Wieskamp was named the Big Ten men’s basketball Player of the Week Monday after sterling performances in both wins. He has averaged 20.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last four games and 6.8, and shooting ridiculously well over the last nine games. We’ve always known Wieskamp is talented, but this is him reaching a new level.

• Previewing Thursday’s Iowa-Wisconsin game. The winner will be in the top four of the Big Ten standings. The loser will have a tough path to get a Big Ten tournament double-bye.

• Luka Garza is 44 points away from becoming Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. Is he the Hawkeyes’ all-time best player?

You can listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotify or Soundcloud or watch on YouTube or Facebook.

