Is Iowa men's basketball in danger of having just another season?

The Gazette
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery talks with players during a timeout in the second half at an Iowa Hawkeyes men's
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery talks with players during a timeout in the second half at an Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball game with the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Ohio State won the game, 89-85. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa entered the 2020-21 men’s basketball season with Big Ten and national championship aspirations. After four losses in its last five games, the question is if Iowa’s in actual, real trouble. Not of making the NCAAs, but of having just another year instead of something better as was assumed for so long.

The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford answer that question on this week’s On Iowa Podcast, plus:

• Should players automatically sit the rest of the half with two fouls, like Luka Garza did in Sunday’s loss to Indiana? And what do we make of Fran McCaffery’s reaction to being questioned about that decision?

• How much does this team miss CJ Fredrick?

• The Hawkeyes face Rutgers and Michigan State this week. How much of a threat is either?

You can listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotify or Soundcloud or watch on YouTube or Facebook.

