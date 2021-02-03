Big week for Iowa men's basketball starts with a close win and a quick turnaround

It’s a big week for Iowa men’s basketball. Three games while coming off back-to-back losses. The Hawkeyes started the week Tuesday night with an 84-78 win over Michigan State, but it wasn’t exactly the most satisfying victory. The bench played a big role complementing Luka Garza as Iowa rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit.

On this edition of the On Iowa Podcast, The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford break down Tuesday’s game and discuss if what we saw was a blip, or the latest evidence that the team might not live up to preseason expectations.

Plus, a preview of Thursday’s top-10 matchup between No. 8 Iowa and No. 7 Ohio State and a quick look at Sunday’s game at Indiana. Will it be a sweep, split or 0-fer?

Finally, some appreciation for Garza, who surpassed the 2,000-career point milestone in Tuesday’s win. As his college career winds down, don’t take him for granted.

You can listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or Soundcloud or watch on YouTube or Facebook.