Broderick Binns, Quinn Early and their work to promote Black history of Iowa athletics

The Gazette
Iowa defensive lineman Broderick Binns (91) returns an interception for a touchdown against Arizona at Arizona Stadium o
Iowa defensive lineman Broderick Binns (91) returns an interception for a touchdown against Arizona at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010, in Tucson, Ariz. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s Leah Vann closes out a three-part podcast series on Black history in University of Iowa athletics with more of a look into the future.

What can we do to encourage more education on Black history? How do we move forward in discussing race?

The guests on this episode, Hawkeye football alumni Quinn Early and Broderick Binns, help answer those questions.

Early is working on producing a documentary about Frank “Kinney” Holbrook, one of the pioneers discussed in the first episode of this series. He talks about how he got involved in the project and his future plans.

Binns is the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for UI Athletics. In the podcast, he discusses Iowa’s Black history and the work being done on inclusion.

(Episode 1: Remembering the 3 Black pioneers of Iowa football)

(Episode 2: A conversation with the the University of Iowa's first Black woman letterwinner)

