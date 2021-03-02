Watch premier Wednesday: Bohannon brothers reflect on Jordan's Iowa career, family's basketball legacy

The end of this college basketball season will mark the end of an era for one of Iowa’s all-time great basketball families.

Sunday is Senior Day for the Iowa men’s basketball team, the final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (presumably) for Jordan Bohannon, Iowa’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and assists, and his classmates.

It’s a game against the Wisconsin Badgers, a program Jordan’s brothers Jason and Zach played for. Another brother, Matt Bohannon, played for Northern Iowa. All four starred at Linn-Mar High School.

Altogether, there has been at least one Bohannon brother on a Division I men’s basketball roster since 2006. As Jordan puts the finishing touches on that era with what he and the Hawkeyes hope is a long postseason run, Jason, Zach and Matt joined The Gazette’s Mike Hlas to reflect on Jordan’s Iowa career and their family’s legacy.

The show debuts at noon Wednesday. You can watch it on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter, or listen to the podcast version via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.