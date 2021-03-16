A look at Iowa's draw in 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament: How far will the Hawkeyes go?

Grand Canyon is the first-round opponent for Iowa in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Oregon could be the second-round opponent. In other words, teams we’d love to hear Bill Walton talk (and quack) about.

Unfortunately, Walton works for ESPN and won’t be on the call of either of these games, but The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford have some insights of their own on this week’s On Iowa Podcast, and some have to do with actual basketball.

Iowa is a No. 2-seed for the second time in its history and first since 1987. That carries expectations. But what does this draw look like for the Hawkeyes? How far should they go? Tune in for a closer look.

Plus, a look back at takeaways from the Big Ten tournament, including Illinois’ run to the title and Iowa’s health.

