Podcast: Takeaways from an unusual Iowa high school football season, 3 weeks in

Kennedy's Max White carrie the ball under pressure from Washington's Roman Young (13) in the second quarter at a high sc
Kennedy’s Max White carrie the ball under pressure from Washington’s Roman Young (13) in the second quarter at a high school football game beween Kennedy High School and Washington High School at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

When Friday night’s games reach halftime, the Iowa high school football regular season will be halfway over. That was fast. With an expanded playoffs this year, there are only seven regular-season games for most teams and many won’t even reach that bar because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson, Jeff Linder and K.J. Pilcher discuss what this season has been like so far and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Plus there is plenty of actual football talk. Which teams have surprised us the most and which look like state championship contenders?

