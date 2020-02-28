Iowa Prep Sports Podcast

Podcast: 2020 Iowa girls' state basketball tournament preview

Clear Creek-Amana's Karsyn Stratton (23) works her way by Marion's Kayba Laube (24) during the first quarter of their ga
The field for the 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament is set, with 40 teams advancing to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson preview the tournament on the latest episode of Call It Both Ways and break down how Clear Creek Amana upset No. 2 Marion in a Class 4A regional final.

There are more regional recaps, plus an update on the boys’ basketball postseason, with substate finals coming up shortly.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

