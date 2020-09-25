Iowa high school football podcast: IHSAA ruling more transfers ineligible, Week 5 preview

When the IHSAA went ahead with a high school football season this fall while other states postponed until the spring, a number of Division I recruits moved to the Hawkeye state to compete this fall. More and more are being ruled ineligible due to transfer rules.

The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson, Jeff Linder and K.J. Pilcher discuss those rules and whether the IHSAA is making the right call on this episode of the Iowa Prep Sports podcast.

Plus there is a complete preview of Week 5 with a look at some of the top area games.