Iowa high school football podcast: First look at the playoff system, Week 6 preview

Another week of Iowa high school football, another week of Iowa High School Athletic Association transfer drama. The latest: Iowa commit Arland Bruce IV is now eligible to play at Ankeny after moving from Olathe North (Kan.), thanks to a judge’s ruling.

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, Jeff Johnson and K.J. Pilcher react to that news at the top of this week’s Iowa Prep Sports podcast.

We also learned more from the IHSAA about how this year’s football playoffs will work with every team in the state qualifying. The guys discuss that system and the chances parts of it stick around beyond this season.

Plus, they run down this week’s rankings and preview a big week of top-10 matchups around the state.