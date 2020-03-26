Podcast: First reactions to 2020 Iowa high school football schedules

The Gazette Podcasts Iowa Prep Sports Podcast

Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Linn-Mar will play a Saturday night game in Week 1 of the 2020 Iowa high school football regular season.
We got a glimpse of fall Thursday when the Iowa High School Athletic Association released teams’ schedules for the 2020 prep football season.

Here to discuss their initial reactions on the Iowa Prep Sports Podcast and takeaways are The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and K.J. Pilcher.

From Class 4A to 8-Player, it’s a look at the most notable games and overall schedules.

Listen and download on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

» Here are the 2020 Iowa high school football schedules

» Iowa high school football 2020: The best area games of all 9 weeks

Trending