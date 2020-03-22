Podcast: A look back at the 2020 Iowa high school state basketball tournaments

It was a surreal scene on Friday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena as the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball championship games were played with limited fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has now suspended spring sports.

On the latest edition of Call It Both Ways, The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder discuss how the IHSAA made the decision to finish the tournament while some other states postponed or canceled.

They also talk basketball, recapping both the boys’ and girls’ 2020 state tournaments and discussing The Gazette’s all-area teams.

Hopefully this helps pass some time as we commit to social distancing!

