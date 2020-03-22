The Gazette Podcasts Iowa Prep Sports Podcast

Podcast: A look back at the 2020 Iowa high school state basketball tournaments

The Gazette
North Linn's Kaleb Kurt (35) jumps to shoot over Boyden-Hull's Dayton Brunsting (24) during the first quarter of their C
North Linn's Kaleb Kurt (35) jumps to shoot over Boyden-Hull's Dayton Brunsting (24) during the first quarter of their Class 2A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

It was a surreal scene on Friday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena as the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball championship games were played with limited fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has now suspended spring sports.

On the latest edition of Call It Both Ways, The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder discuss how the IHSAA made the decision to finish the tournament while some other states postponed or canceled.

They also talk basketball, recapping both the boys’ and girls’ 2020 state tournaments and discussing The Gazette’s all-area teams.

Hopefully this helps pass some time as we commit to social distancing!

All-Area girls’ basketball

Meet the 2019-20 Gazette all-area girls’ basketball team

Brian Wheatley of North Linn is the Gazette girls’ basketball coach of the year

Aubrey Joens of Iowa City High is the Gazette girls’ basketball player of the year

All-Area boys’ basketball

Meet the 2019-20 Gazette all-area boys’ basketball team

Brandon Clubb of Clear Creek Amana is the Gazette boys’ basketball coach of the year

Nick Reid of Central City is the Gazette boys’ basketball player of the year

ADDITIONAL Iowa Prep Sports Podcast EPISODES

Podcast: 2020 Iowa girls' state basketball tournament preview

Gazette area Iowa high school basketball storylines we're following as the postseason marches on

Examining the 2020 Iowa high school football season format

Latest on the IHSAA's decisions for the 2020 Iowa high school football season

 

