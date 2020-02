We didn’t forget about basketball during Iowa high school state wrestling week.

Catch up on the latest postseason storylines on Call It Both Ways with Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson.

That includes a wild win for Waukon over Crestwood in the girls’ regionals, Nick Reid and Central City’s breakout season on the boys’ side and Iowa City West’s Steve Bergman earning his 600th career win.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.