Reactions to Iowa's decision to play high school baseball and softball, plus questions we still have

Wednesday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light for high school summer sports in Iowa.

Within hours, the state’s governing bodies for interscholastic athletics proceeded. As a result, high school baseball and softball are all systems go.

In this edition of the Iowa Prep Sports Podcast, The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson react to the news and discuss ongoing questions about what this season will look like.

Watch above or on YouTube or Facebook and listen on Soundcloud or Apple Podcasts.