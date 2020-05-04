Podcast: Michael Jordan, the NBA and 'The Last Dance' from 2 different perspectives

“The Last Dance,” the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN every Sunday night for five weeks got me thinking I’d like to talk about this.

You can listen to Jordan talk and “The Last Dance” talk any place. But I wanted to see how it touches people who aren’t my age. To me it’s a trip down memory lane and I love it, but it’s not telling me a whole lot I don’t already know.

The Gazette’s Nathan Ford and I are both NBA fans, but Nathan didn’t see Michael Jordan play.

On this podcast, we talk about our different perspectives watching this documentary, how the NBA has changed, why basketball lends itself to personality-driven stories like these and more.

