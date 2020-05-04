The Gazette Podcasts Hlastradamus Odds Podcast

Podcast: Michael Jordan, the NBA and 'The Last Dance' from 2 different perspectives

Mike Hlas
In this June 14, 1992, file photo, Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls' win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA F
In this June 14, 1992, file photo, Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls' win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago. (Associated Press)

“The Last Dance,” the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN every Sunday night for five weeks got me thinking I’d like to talk about this.

You can listen to Jordan talk and “The Last Dance” talk any place. But I wanted to see how it touches people who aren’t my age. To me it’s a trip down memory lane and I love it, but it’s not telling me a whole lot I don’t already know.

The Gazette’s Nathan Ford and I are both NBA fans, but Nathan didn’t see Michael Jordan play.

On this podcast, we talk about our different perspectives watching this documentary, how the NBA has changed, why basketball lends itself to personality-driven stories like these and more.

More listening options: Apple PodcastsStitcher or Soundcloud.

