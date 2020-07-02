Washington ambulance service begins new life with county

Washington County Ambulance Services Director Jeremy Peck said the department answered seven calls by 9 a.m. Wednesday, and eight by 3:15 p.m. The new ambulance service started taking calls at midnight.

“It’s been a busy day,” Peck said.

More than a year after the Washington County Board of Supervisors announced it would seek a new ambulance service, the Washington County Ambulance Services Department began operations Wednesday.

The county’s ambulance service used to hold a contract with Washington County Ambulance Service, an independent provider.

The private service has been in operation since 1968. The contract between the county and the company was set to expire June 30, 2019, but it was extended for a year after the initial request for proposals was rescinded due to it not meeting the county’s needs.

An ambulance committee formed by the supervisors recommended in October that the county establish its own emergency medical services department. Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution to make a county ambulance services department on Dec. 3, 2019.

Washington County Ambulance Service’s contract ended June 30. Richard Young, Washington County supervisor and owner of Washington County Ambulance Service, previously said that he would retire from his business when the contract expired.

Now the ambulance service falls under the county government, which Peck said doesn’t mean any huge changes in operations or services. More people are employed in the new service, with 30 of the 35 total employees coming from the old provider, creating more structure within the department.

The only other major change is the addition of a new location at 2285 133rd St. in Kalona to hold one ambulance.

The supervisors made the agreement with the cities of Kalona and Wellman at their Wednesday meeting, allowing the ambulance service to be closer to the northern part of the county, where Peck said 40 percent of calls come from.

“We’re going to try and reduce response times in that area,” Peck said.

The county service will have its main location in the same building as the old provider, at 1120 N. Eighth Ave. in Washington. Supervisors approved an interim loan to purchase the building priced at $340,000 on Wednesday, with Young, who owns the property, abstaining.

Peck said the department plans on having the Kalona location operational by July 13. The first day was full of moving equipment into the Washington office and getting employees settled, in addition to answering calls.

“We are 100 percent ready to go and attend to calls,” Peck said.