Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa on Tuesday

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Iowa on Tuesday to speak about the administration’s advocacy for a new trade deal involving the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Pence will tour and give remarks at Accumold, a micro-molding company in Ankeny, according to the vice president’s office.

The new trade deal is called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and it is the administration’s updated version of the Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement.

The administration has not yet sent the new trade deal to Congress. It may do so as early as this week, but may not until after Sept. 1, according to national news reports.