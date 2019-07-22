News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa on Tuesday

He will discuss new trade deal with Canada, Mexico

Mike Pence, then a candidate for vice president, speaks in October 2016 during a campaign event at the Des Moines Area Community College in Newton. He will return to central Iowa on Tuesday to visit a company in Ankeny and discuss the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. (Reuters/Scott Morgan)
Mike Pence, then a candidate for vice president, speaks in October 2016 during a campaign event at the Des Moines Area Community College in Newton. He will return to central Iowa on Tuesday to visit a company in Ankeny and discuss the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. (Reuters/Scott Morgan)

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Iowa on Tuesday to speak about the administration’s advocacy for a new trade deal involving the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Pence will tour and give remarks at Accumold, a micro-molding company in Ankeny, according to the vice president’s office.

The new trade deal is called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and it is the administration’s updated version of the Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement.

The administration has not yet sent the new trade deal to Congress. It may do so as early as this week, but may not until after Sept. 1, according to national news reports.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State to pay back former Reiman Gardens director Teresa McLaughlin after it had alleged wrongdoing

Council approves Iowa Finance Authority building purchase

Democratic lawmakers call for oversight on DHS' Jerry Foxhoven ouster

Complaint: Cedar Rapids man found in possession of stolen motorcycle

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Authorities believe they have found body of drowned swimmer at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Social media page leads to drug arrest for North Liberty man

C.R. Police: Man armed with Taser kicked in door, attacked woman

4 officers injured while chasing, arresting Cedar Rapids man with active warrants

Iowa's Tom Miller: Data breach 'astonishing'; Equifax to pay up to $700 million

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.