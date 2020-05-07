CORONAVIRUS

Uptown Marion Market opening with restrictions; some Marion summer events, concerts canceled

Blues musician Kevin #x201c;B.F.#x201d; Burtand his band perform during the eighth annual Marion BBQ Rendezvous at Lowe
Blues musician Kevin “B.F.” Burtand his band perform during the eighth annual Marion BBQ Rendezvous at Lowe Park in Marion, Iowa, on Saturday, June 2, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
MARION — While the Uptown Marion Market will continue to sell fresh produce it will look a little different this year, and other community events have been canceled until at least early July to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Uptown Marion Market, which is holding its first market May 16. will continue operating on the second Saturday of June, July and August with some adjustments.

The market will run along Sixth Avenue instead of being held in City Square Park. It will be fenced off and no more than 50 people will be let in at one time.

Jill Ackerman, President of the Marion Chamber of Commerce, said that while there are usually between 50 to 60 vendors at each market, she only expects 15 to 25 this summer.

“The main thing here is safety,” Ackerman said. “We want to make sure people have opportunities to buy fresh produce from our local growers, but we’re going to ask patrons to only spend 30 minutes inside the market.”

Vendors will sell produce and some plants, but artisan items will not be available.

There will be summer events, Ackerman said, they will just be fewer and look a little different from they usually do.

Free community concerts and movie nights are canceled until July.

Officials hope to have smaller scale events throughout the summer like performances in the Uptown Artway, Messy Art Days and the Tiny Fair series as social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Sunrise Yoga at the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park is expected to take place every Saturday from June to August.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

