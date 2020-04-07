CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa COVID-19 inpatients surge

17 are being treated now, compared with 6 a week ago

University of Iowa Health Care complex, which houses University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, is seen in this photo tak
University of Iowa Health Care complex, which houses University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, is seen in this photo taken on Friday, April 18, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Justin Wan/The Gazette-KCRG TV9) ¬
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:21PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

Iowa auditor seeking answers on Gov. Reynolds' COVID-19 assessment too ...

03:13PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

University of Iowa COVID-19 inpatients surge

02:56PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

University of Iowa-led vaccine research shows promise for coronavirus

01:54PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

Linn County Courthouse closed over suspected coronavirus case
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Tuesday said it has 17 inpatients with COVID-19, a marked uptick over the six it reported a week ago.

That increase brings the total number UIHC has treated as inpatients with the novel coronavirus to 27, up from a total of 13 a week ago. Mercy Iowa City has treated a total of 30 COVID-19 inpatients, including two currently hospitalized – and one awaiting test results.

Of the UI Health Care patients who have been tested for COVID-19, 11 percent have tested positive. The hospital has screened more than 6,100 patients for flu-like symptoms via its telehealth tools, and it has seen more than 1,700 in a flu-like illness clinic it set up to keep COVID-19 patients separate from the hospital’s general population.

On Monday alone, that clinic reported 138 visits. UIHC via telemedicine screened 320 people with flu-like symptoms Monday.

Mercy Iowa City has provided more than 2,000 telehealth visits and, like other health care facilities across the region and nation, it has reconfigured portions of its campus to prepare for a potential surge in patients.

Specifically, Mercy has converted 28 private rooms to have negative air flow, in addition to two operating suites. Its intensive care unit’s capacity now sits at 16 rooms, according to spokeswoman Margaret Reese.

Expanded use of masks

UI Health Care on Tuesday announced that by the end of the week, will provide face shields to all its employees who are working on campus. Those will go to everyone, not just those caring for patients, because its epidemiology experts “believe that face shields are the best way to keep our teams protected from the spread of COVID-19.”

Until now, only faculty and staff caring for patients had face shields.

“We’re expanding this to provide shields to all employees to help reduce the risk of asymptomatic spread, as well as protect our team members from COVID-19,” according to a UIHC announcement on the distribution.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to wear face masks or cloth coverings in public, UIHC officials stressed those are not a substitute for personal protective equipment in a health care setting.

“UI Health Care will allow our staff to wear cloth masks, in addition to face shields.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:09PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

Iowa identifies 2 nursing homes hit with coronavirus outbreaks

12:34PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

Iowa City senior living facility nears coronavirus outbreak threshold

11:35AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

Iowa tops 1,000 cases of COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa auditor seeking answers on Gov. Reynolds' COVID-19 assessment tool because 'stakes are high'

University of Iowa-led vaccine research shows promise for coronavirus

Linn County Courthouse closed over suspected coronavirus case

Iowa identifies 2 nursing homes hit with coronavirus outbreaks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City senior living facility nears coronavirus outbreak threshold

Iowa tops 1,000 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 7: Public campgrounds, cabins closed as of 8 a.m.

Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident; no injuries reported

United Action for Youth making creative connections with teens, families

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.