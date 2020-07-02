Union offices closed Friday for holiday

The Southeast Iowa Union will close its Fairfield, Mount Pleasant and Washington offices Friday, July 3 in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.
Each office will resume normal hours Monday, July 6.
