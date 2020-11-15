Correction: Trial for 18-year-old accused of robbery reset to February

CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man, previously convicted of two carjackings at age 15, decided not to plead last week to charges in a third carjacking.

The Gazette incorrectly reported that he pleaded last week to a lesser robbery charge. Actually, his trial was reset to Feb. 9 in Linn County District Court.

Tywun Moore is charged with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. A plea hearing was set for last Friday, but Moore instead asked for a new lawyer and a judge reset his trial date.

