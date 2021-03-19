Man, 25, man fired several rounds outside Moco bar in NE Cedar Rapids, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he fired a 9 mm handgun from a vehicle outside a restaurant in northeast Cedar Rapids, police said.

Officers responded at 12:24 a.m. to the report of a fight and shots fired at Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar, 1602 E Ave. NE, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Police found a woman suffering injuries from an “apparent assault; however, there were no victims that were struck by gunfire,” police said.

Based on preliminary information provided by witnesses, police said a fight that started inside the bar continued outside. Police said someone drove by in a dark Toyota Tacoma and fired rounds into the air.

Witness statements led police to identify Trevor Paul Melsha as a possible suspect.

Police said Melsha had been inside the bar before the incident and was driving a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle from which shots were fired.

Officers went to the Melsha’s residence in northeast Cedar Rapids and found the vehicle in the driveway, police said.

Police said Melsha was arrested on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. He is accused of discharging a 9 mm handgun three to four times in the city limits while operating a motor vehicle on a city street, according to the police department.

Police said the woman who was assaulted declined to have officers pursue criminal charges. That aspect of the investigation remains open.

