Second high-speed chase results in prison term for Cedar Rapids man

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 32-year-old Cedar Rapids man, who received probation for a high-speed chase that he bragged about as “fun” and attempted to elude again in March, is heading to prison.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Lars Anderson on Friday revoked probation for Travis McDermott on the eluding charge from June 9, 2019, and sentenced him to five years in prison.

McDermott was convicted Tuesday for attempting to elude in the March incident and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was run concurrently to the five years.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the judge that McDermott has a “significant violent history,” including assaults, assault on a peace officer, domestic assault, interference with official acts and child endangerment with bodily injury. He continues to assault others and “show blatant disregard for authority figures,” the prosecutor noted.

In the eluding incident from last June, McDermott “risked lives” in a southwest neighborhood leading police on chase that began on when police saw his vehicle speeding on Rockford Road SW and run a stop sign at Eighth Avenue SW, Maybanks argued Friday. McDermott reached excess speeds, hitting 107 mph in a 30 mph zone, and drove the wrong way down a one-way street at Third Street and Wilson Avenue SW.

McDermott blew through numerous traffic lights and signs, according to a police report, and was laughing when police arrested him, saying “how much fun” he had, Maybanks said.

McDermott stopped only when he ran into a pile of dirt at a dead end. He jumped out of his car and led the officers on a foot chase, Maybanks said. He wouldn’t stop, and officers had use a Taser on him.

McDermott appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Maybanks said. McDermott demanded speedy trial, but the officer who conducted the sobriety test wasn’t available for trial. A plea was offered, and the drunken driving charge was dropped.

Maybanks also pointed out McDermott wouldn’t cooperate with the probation office to conduct a presentencing report, which was ordered by a judge. He picked up an assault charge last November and was convicted before his eluding sentencing in January.

Maybanks said after McDermott received probation, he didn’t show up at the probation office for his appointment, didn’t get a substance abuse test as ordered and reported an invalid address to community corrections.

McDermott also has a pending charge in Dubuque County for driving while barred from March 3, according to court documents.

