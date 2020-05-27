News

Tornadoes rake parts of Iowa in second day of severe weather

At least 4 twisters touched down Tuesday

Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Associated Press

WAUKEE — At least four tornadoes raked parts of Iowa on Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed, to give the state a second day of severe weather.

All the tornadoes appeared to be weak and in mostly uninhabited areas that caused little damage and no injuries, weather service meteorologist Roger Vachalek in Des Moines said.

“We had a little bit of wind damage in Mason City, too,” Vachalek said. “We won’t know the wind speed of these tornadoes until after the areas are surveyed.”

The first tornado was reported around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday four miles west of Waukee in central Iowa, where it touched down briefly and damaged a car dealership, Vachalek said. The second occurred minutes later just east of Dallas Center. Later in the afternoon, tornadoes were reported simultaneously just northwest of Woolstock in northern Iowa and northeast of Adair in west-central Iowa.

The tornadoes Tuesday followed severe weather Monday, when a weak tornado briefly touched down in the Des Moines suburb of Johnston, causing minor damage. In eastern Iowa, high winds Monday night near Luxemburg lifted the roof off a barn and crashed it into another building, causing a fire in a hog nursery building that killed 300 hogs inside.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Son of U.S. House hopeful Bobby Schilling, who is now running his campaign, defends anti-gay tweets

Trump lashes out at social media companies after Twitter labels tweets with fact checks

U.S. deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

Zach Johnson Foundation's reading program won't be in Cedar Rapids classrooms this summer

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

As bars reopen in Iowa, expect drinking but not dancing

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

University of Iowa researchers repeat warning about reopening too soon

Recovered coronavirus patient defies odds after 27 days on ventilator

Unemployment hits highs in Linn, Johnson counties

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.