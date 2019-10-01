News

Tornado warning for Linn County, including Center Point, Robins

Entire county under flash flood and severe thunderstorm watch

Gazette staff reports

A tornado warning has been issued for northern Linn County just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities under the warning include Robins, Palo, Alburnett and Center Point. The warning lasts until 7:15 p.m., according to the weather service. Anyone in these areas should take shelter immediately.

At 6:51 p.m., the storm was near Center Point, moving northeast at 45 mph, the weather service said. The storm will be near Robins around 7 p.m. and Alburnett around 7:05 p.m.

All of Linn County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight and a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning. Rainfall up to 2 inches is possible, according to the weather service.

More details will be shared as they become available.

