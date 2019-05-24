News

Tornado spotted over Iowa City

Tornado warning in effect till 7:45 p.m.

A funnel cloud develops near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Benton Street in Iowa City on Friday, May 24, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
A tornado touched down south of Iowa City on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.


Trained storm spotters confirmed a tornado on the ground north of Frytown, about 10 miles southwest of Iowa City, about 6:45 p.m., according to the weather service. Minutes later, law enforcement confirmed seeing a tornado above the ground just east of the Iowa City Airport at 7:03 p.m.

The tornadic activity appeared to stay above ground as the storm traveled east over Iowa City, according to the weather service.

As of Friday night, it wasn’t clear if there was damage in the area where the storm touched down south of Iowa City.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected over the next several days in Eastern Iowa, according to the weather service. Some storms may be severe, and flash flooding is possible in areas.

