Why is Cedar Rapids on the cover of Time? Shootings

City one of 253 mass shooting locations in America so far this year

The cover of the latest issue of Time magazine features Cedar Rapids' name among 253 U.S. locations where mass shootings have happened so far this year. (Time cover image)
Cedar Rapids is on the cover of Time magazine, highlighted because of a May shooting where four teens were shot, two fatally.

The city’s name is listed among dozens of others in the U.S., representing the locations of 253 mass shootings in America so far this year, the magazine reports. The names of the cities surround the word ENOUGH — in all caps.

Time’s list, tallied by the Gun Violence Archive, features cities where incidents in which at least four people other than the shooter were injured or killed, the magazine reported.

“It’s a reminder that the toll of gun violence is even greater than the public attacks we typically think of as mass shootings,” writes Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO.

The Cedar Rapids shooting happened in the early hours of May 18 when four people were shot in a car parked outside a southwest Cedar Rapids store. Two 18-year-olds, Matrell E. Johnson and Royal C. Abram, were killed, and two 19-year-olds, whose names were never released by officials, were injured.

Andre Richardson, 26, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting, in addition to other charges. He still is being held in Linn County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.

This issue of Time was released on newsstands Thursday and features the date Aug. 19, 2019.

